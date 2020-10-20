(Auburn) -- A Friday night off from football was a “weird” experience, according to Auburn head football coach Tony Janssen. The Bulldogs (6-1) put their six-game win streak on hold after Fairbury had to make a late-week cancellation in week eight.
“We’ve never had a week where we didn’t play,” Janssen said. “We had that day off, but we didn’t know until Thursday. So, we were preparing to play. It was a shock to the system and to the boys when you don’t get to go out and execute the plan.”
The Bulldogs will keep their fingers crossed that they get to finish the regular season this week when they welcome rival Falls City (5-3). The Tigers are coming off a dominant win over Nebraska City this past Friday.
“Every year, they’re going to be a physical and aggressive team,” Coach Janssen said. “They’ve got a lot of size this year, and some speed in the backfield. They just have a ton of physicality and are playing with a lot of confidence.”
Confidence shouldn’t be hard to come by for Auburn, either, as they have run off six consecutive wins after dropping a one-point defeat to Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood in the opening week of the season.
Following that loss, the No. 6 Bulldogs have won by an average of over 27 points per game. Their most recent win also came against Nebraska City when injured quarterback Brody Darnell was replaced by Ryan Dixon, who promptly had 146 yards rushing, 132 yards passing and three offensive scores.
“We have a lot of guys that have that next man up mentality,” Janssen said. “They’re ready to fill in whatever role we need. Brody is a heck of an athlete, and we’re excited to have him back. But to be able to plug someone in and see the offense continue to execute is something we’re fortunate to have.”
Dixon, who has 636 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this year, should return to his regular position this week with Darnell’s return. Darnell, who will play baseball at Iowa Western, has 604 yards rushing and 629 yards passing of his own. Another senior, Connor Clark, has 463 yards and six touchdowns for the dynamic rushing attack.
“You see improvements in execution and overall understanding all throughout the year,” Janssen said of his team. “We returned so many guys from last year, and we thought we had the chance to see some growth. We went 3-6 (last year), but we were 1-6 in week seven. We needed to see some victories to gain confidence.”
With eight wins in their last nine dating back to last year, the Bulldogs have plenty of confidence. They will go for another win against their rival on Friday.
“(Falls City) is going to work hard to establish the run,” Janssen said. “They’ll get their yards, but we’ve got to limit what they do on the ground. The pad level is going to be huge and getting 11 to the ball. Play physical, limit turnovers and get back to playing clean football.”
Hailey Ryerson will provide reports from Falls City/Auburn on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear the complete interview with Coach Janssen linked below.