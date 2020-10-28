(Auburn) -- For the 17th time in school history, the Auburn football team is into the state playoffs.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season 8-1, winning eight straight after an opening-week, one-point loss to top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood. Auburn capped off the regular season last week with a 41-8 win over Falls City in a game that was only 14-8 at halftime.
"I was proud of the way we played," said Head Coach Tony Janssen. "We knew we were in for a tough matchup. Matchup-wise, Falls City was a tough one for us and it's a rivalry game. We knew we would be getting their best effort. They are just a big, physical team. We knew it would be hard to come out and just jump on them and we weren't able to do that. It was a tight game through half, but the guys just really stuck with the plan and made some great plays in the second half. I feel like our speed and conditioning let us wear on them a little bit."
The Bulldogs drew the fifth overall seed in the Class C1 Playoffs and will play 12th-seeded Battle Creek (6-3) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Braves are making their 13th straight trip to the postseason and the 34th overall in their school's history.
"It's a good program that historically has had success and they know how to win," said Janssen. "They are the type of physical football team that always has success this time of year in Nebraska when the weather starts getting a little bit colder. They have that same mentality of being a hard-nosed, physical running team. They are going to challenge you up front."
Battle Creek averages just over 240 yards per game on the ground, led by running back Reece Bode, who has churned for nearly 1,500 yards this year.
"It will take great team defense," said Janssen. "If someone freelances and does their own thing, he's going to take advantage of that. Obviously, you're not going to shut him down. He's going to get some yards, but you've got to try and contain him and limit the big play."
Janssen says he thinks the Auburn offense may be able to capitalize when they have the ball.
"One thing we have to do is limit the mistakes," said Janssen. "That's a defense that will take advantage of any mistake you make. We've got to protect the rock and stay on schedule and in front of the chains."
Kenny Larabee will be in Auburn Friday night providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Janssen below.