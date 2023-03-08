(Lincoln) -- Auburn boys basketball's 12th state tournament win in the last five years came at the expense of top-seeded Wahoo on Wednesday morning.
The Bulldogs (20-6) sprung the "upset" in a 47-44 Class C1 state quarterfinal win.
"We were the eighth seed, and they were the one," Auburn head boys basketball coach Jim Weeks said. "Fortunately for us, they let us play the game.”
"We came in as the underdog," Auburn junior Maverick Binder told KMA Sports. "We fought hard and kept it close all game.
Auburn did more than keep it close. In fact, their brief 11-10 deficit in the second was the only time they trailed. The Bulldogs led by as many as six in the second quarter, but Wahoo stormed back to tie it at 17. Binder's NBA-range trey at the horn extended the advantage to 22-18 at halftime.
"It was a big momentum shifter," Binder said. "We all felt great after that shot."
Auburn never trailed in the second half, but they also never led by more than five. They took a 30-27 lead into the final quarter and consistently maintained a two to five-point edge throughout the fourth. Almost every Wahoo basket succeeded or preceded a successful Auburn trip to the free-throw line. The Bulldogs shot 17/21 from the line in the game, including 12/15 in the fourth quarter.
Nixon Ligouri was a crisp 5-for-6 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. He finished the contest with 10 points.
"I just felt confident," Ligouri said. "I knew I was going to make them."
Binder and 6-foot-8 senior Carson Leslie accounted for 13 points apiece. Leslie's showing came despite fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.
"I knew I just had to keep going in (the paint)," Leslie said. "(Fouling out) made me feel bad, but I knew my teammates would finish it out."
Auburn's ability to fend off Wahoo in a closely-contested game speaks to their season-long progression.
"Early in the year, we weren't winning (close) games," Weeks said. "We've just gotten better and tougher. They trust their work. It was ugly enough. And we were a little better at playing ugly than (Wahoo)."
With the win, Auburn is on the cusp of playing in its fifth consecutive state championship. They won titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021 but dropped a heart-breaker to Ashland-Greenwood last season. The Bulldogs get Concordia in a state semifinal Friday morning. Those two teams know each other quite well. Auburn beat them 34-29 in last year's quarterfinal and won a 39-37 overtime thriller in the 2021 semifinals.
The last two Auburn/Concordia clashes were rock fights. Friday figures to be much the same.
"Just fight," Weeks said. "At the state tournament, you do everything together. We just have to keep fighting. Good things respond to adversity. That will be huge."
Check out the full interviews with Ligouri, Leslie, Binder and Coach Weeks below.