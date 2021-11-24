(KMAland) -- Auburn led KMAland schools with six first-team designations on the Class C-1 District 1 team on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs received first-team nods from Ryan Dixon (QB/DB), Ryan Binder (WR/DB), Brad Hall (RB/LB), Austin Lavigne (OL/DL), Wyatt Rowell (OL/DL) and Blake Allen (TE/LB).
Tate Hug (RB/LB), Stetson Neiman (OL/DL), Bret Baltensperger (OL/DL), Rylan Boellstorff (WR/DB) and Braden Gerdes (OL/LB) were honorable mentions.
Nebraska City landed six on the first team: Braden Thompson (TE/LB), Bayler Poston (RB/S), MJ Nelson (QB/LB), Eduardo Gonzalez (K) and Gavin Bailey (OL/DL). Chase Brown (WR/DB), Christian Blum (WR/DB), Nyuon Thuoko (WR/DB), Michael Dia (OL/DL) and Andrew Stukenholtz (OL/DL) were honorable mentions.
Falls City had three first teamers: Jaden Nolte (DT/OT), Justin Brewer (C/LB) and Stephan Fields (OL/DL) while Thomas Fields (RB/DL), Carson Simon (QB/LB), Rayce Farmer (DB/WR) and Jaxyn Strauss (WR) were honorable mentions.
View the full teams below.