(Auburn) -- A lot of hard work inside and outside the season has landed Auburn pole vault standout Jerzie Maher an opportunity at Doane.
While Maher is one of the area’s top pole vaulters, she says she wasn’t always thinking about it at a collegiate level.
“I really wasn’t thinking about (the pole vault in college) until my coach mentioned it to me,” she said. “I’d never really thought about it, but the Doane coaches came down to the Auburn school and had me talk to them.”
Maher investigated plenty of avenues while making her college decision. She looked into bigger schools, and she looked into potentially cheerleading at the next level. However, it was Doane that proved to be the best opportunity.
“I really liked their program and how supportive it was on their visit,” Maher said. “Just the environment made me feel like home and like I belonged there. Everyone was so welcoming, and it just felt so easy and very right to be there.”
Maher, who qualified for the state track meet in the pole vault earlier this week, says she’s excited to continue to push herself at the next level.
“I’ve beyond grateful to be able to vault at the college level,” she said. “That’s just amazing to me, and I’m just excited to have more competition and be there with others that are great and amazing. I want to be up there with them and be able to compete for a chance to go to nationals.”
Maher also knows she wouldn’t be at this point without her continued hard work and the support by her coaches at Auburn.
“I’ve tried to be as coachable as I can be,” she said. “My track coaches are amazing. My head track coach pushes everyone to be their best. My pole vault coach is the best coach I’ve ever had, and he’s as dedicated to it as we are.”
Listen to much more with Maher from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.