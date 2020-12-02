Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Two-time defending state champion Auburn is ranked No. 1 in the Class C-1 boys state rankings from the Omaha World-Herald.

The Bulldogs are among four KMAland schools ranked, including Ashland-Greenwood, Falls City Sacred Heart and Lourdes Central Catholic. Elmwood-Murdock and Johnson-Brock are also among teams to watch in Class D-1.

Find the complete rankings linked here and area teams ranked below.

CLASS C-1 

1. Auburn 

5. Ashland-Greenwood

CLASS D-1 

7. Lourdes Central Catholic

CLASS D-2 

5. Falls City Sacred Heart

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.