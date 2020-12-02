(KMAland) -- Two-time defending state champion Auburn is ranked No. 1 in the Class C-1 boys state rankings from the Omaha World-Herald.
The Bulldogs are among four KMAland schools ranked, including Ashland-Greenwood, Falls City Sacred Heart and Lourdes Central Catholic. Elmwood-Murdock and Johnson-Brock are also among teams to watch in Class D-1.
Find the complete rankings linked here and area teams ranked below.
CLASS C-1
1. Auburn
5. Ashland-Greenwood
CLASS D-1
7. Lourdes Central Catholic
CLASS D-2
5. Falls City Sacred Heart