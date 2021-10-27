(Auburn) -- Auburn football is back in the state playoffs. Following a state quarterfinal appearance in 2020, the Bulldogs (7-2) appear in their 18th postseason and fourth in the past five years.
“I’m pleased with the way our guys have grown this year,” Coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports. “We lost some key players and key leaders from last year, so it was going to be interesting to see how that leadership developed this year. I’m very happy with the way it has.”
Auburn’s two losses have come against a pair of playoff teams – Ashland-Greenwood and Milford – by a combined two points.
“I think our guys have done a really good job of growing from those setbacks,” Janssen added. “What you want to be doing is hitting your stride late in the year, and I feel like we’re doing that.”
This year’s team has been led offensively by the standout play of senior quarterback Ryan Dixon, who has rushed for a team-best 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing for 571 yards and four more scores.
“(Ryan) does a great job for us in the quarterback role and as a team captain,” Janssen said. “Our entire senior class has done a great job of stepping into the leadership role for us. We’ve had some younger guys do the same thing within their position groups. I kind of just feel like we’ve got good leadership throughout our team. Guys that fight through and play with toughness through adversity, and I like that element of our team right now.”
The defense, meanwhile, has allowed just 97 total points in their nine contests. Senior Bradley Hall leads the team with 74 total tackles while Wyatt Rowell is second with 67. Rowell is tied for the team lead with junior Austin Lavigne with seven tackles for loss apiece. Junior Rylan Boellstorff has topped the Bulldogs with four interceptions.
Auburn will open up the C1 playoffs on Friday night as the No. 7 seed and at home against 10th-seeded Wahoo (6-3). The Warriors are making their seventh straight appearance in the playoffs and their 26th overall. They won a state championship as recently as 2019.
“They’re always a really, really well-coached team,” Janssen said. “That’s no different this year. You’re going to be hard-pressed to see them doing something where they’re out of position.”
Two of Wahoo’s three losses mirror Auburn’s as they lost to both No. 1 seed Ashland-Greenwood and sixth-seeded Milford. They also suffered an opening game loss to fourth-seeded Scotus Catholic.
“Defensively, they don’t really have a weak spot,” Janssen said. “They always have 11 guys doing their job, so if you’re going to move the ball you’re going to have to really earn it. We’ll have to be disciplined offensively and avoid mistakes.”
Seniors Curtis Swahn and Carson Lavaley have been the leaders on that defense with 8.0 tackles for loss each to lead the team. Swahn has 57 tackles while Lavaley has 45.
“With their offense, they really work to establish the run,” Janssen added. “On our end, we have to be physical on defense and do our part of having 11 guys doing their job on that side of the ball.”
That running game has been diverse with Gavin Pokorny (738 yards, 6 TD), Colin Ludvik (552 yards, 6 TD) and quarterback Owen Hancock (300 yards, 10 TD) leading the way. Hancock has also thrown for 714 yards and six touchdowns.
“The two biggest things is playing clean football and playing physical football,” Janssen said. “If you do those two things, those will be our biggest keys to having success on Friday night.”
Jay Soderberg will have reports from Auburn on Friday evening for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of the coverage on Friday from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Janssen linked below.