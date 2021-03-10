(Lincoln) -- The Auburn boys tallied their 60th consecutive win with a 51-28 victory over Pierce in a Class C1 state quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon.
"Our defensive game plan was pretty solid," Coach Jim Weeks said about the win.
The Bulldogs started strong, scoring 11 of the first 13, and leading 21-6 at the half.
In the second half, Auburn overcame a Pierce comeback attempt and pulled away late to keep their quest for a three-peat alive.
Dan Frary paced the Bulldogs' scoring efforts with an 18-point, 10-rebound performance.
"We set the pace of the game," Frary said. "It was a big difference."
Cam Binder artfully pioneered Auburn's offense with 14 points, 12 of which were in the first half.
"Sometimes in big games, Cam will do things that he doesn't usually do in a regular-season game that surprises you. He gets everyone around him better."
Cade Patzel also scored nine for Auburn (24-0).
Dawson Watts led Pierce with nine points.
Auburn advances to a Class C1 semifinal against either Milford or Concordia on Friday.
"All we are trying to do is win games," Weeks said. "We know what they do. We have another day to put a scout in, whoever it is."
Complete interviews with Frary and Coach Weeks can be viewed below.