(Auburn, Neb.) -- Following a dominant victory over Boys Town (0-1) in the opener, the Auburn Bulldogs (1-0) are looking to string together a win streak as they head into another non-district bout with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-1).
The Bulldogs won their season opener for the first time in three years Friday and they look to carry that momentum into week two.
“Having that confidence right off the bat is good,” Auburn head coach Tony Janssen said. “The key is just to understand that we’ve always been good at improving from week one to week two and we can’t let that change just because we won.”
Auburn rolled over Boys Town on both sides of the ball en route to a 33-8 victory.
“I thought our kids’ mindset was really good,” Janssen said. “I thought our physicality was good. Defensively, I thought we were dominant. Offensively, there’s a lot to clean up, but I’m confident that they’re things that we can definitely fix. It was definitely a good jumping off point for us.”
The Bulldogs rushed for 179 yards on 38 carries as a team, with four different players getting six or more totes. Sophomore back Nixon Ligouri led the way with 73 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
“I think we really have a number of guys who can hurt you,” Janssen said. “It plays to our benefit if we make sure that the ball gets spread around to utilize each of those guys’ abilities.
Auburn’s defensive unit put forth a stellar effort throughout the game, shutting down the Boys Town offense.
“The guy making the biggest play defensively isn’t always the guy making the tackle,” Janssen said. “It’s forcing the [offensive] guy off of his spot and forcing the offense out of what they want to do. So when you have 11 guys who trust that, trust the system, are willing to do their job selflessly, you’re able to put together a defensive performance like that.”
The Bulldogs now turn to their week two opponent, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. The Raiders narrowly lost to Ponca in their opener by a score of 29-25.
“[Logan View/Scibner-Snyder] is a tough, physical team,” Janssen said. “They lost kind of a heartbreaker last week but it was a well-played game. They’re a good team. They do a great job establishing the run, taking what you give them and they’re a real threat on the edge.”
Establishing the run is something the Bulldogs themselves did well in their first outing of the season. However, Auburn will be looking to diversify its offensive attack this week by mixing in the passing game, which was scarce against Boys Town.
“We’re not gonna be as one-dimensional as we were [against Boys Town],” Janssen said.
Auburn played two different quarterbacks in Friday’s game: Ligouri and Travon Shaw. Neither threw the ball more than eight times. The Bulldogs will attempt to change that as the season progresses, and potentially in this week’s matchup against the Raiders.
“We definitely feel confident that we have the ability to throw the ball as well and be a balanced offense with both [Ligouri and Shaw],” Janssen said. “We trust them both and they both can do good things in a little bit different way.”
Auburn hosts Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Grebin below and check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.