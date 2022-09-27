(Auburn) -- Auburn football opened district play this past Friday evening with a 27-16 win over Raymond Central.
“It was an absolute battle,” Bulldogs head coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports. “Raymond played a really good game and kept it contested the whole way through. We had to battle back from quite a few things, and there are things we want to clean up moving forward. But I’m really proud of how the guys fought together, handled adversity and bounced back from those things that didn’t break (our way).”
The win quickly snapped a two-game skid and moved Auburn to 3-2 overall. The Bulldogs found equal success on the ground and through the air, relying on the big play with the latter. Senior Rylan Boellstorff caught two touchdown passes and finished with 112 yards while senior Tate Hug added 80 yards on the ground.
At quarterback, both junior Travon Shaw and sophomore Nixon Ligouri threw touchdown passes, and Ligouri rushed for another score. Sophomore Burke Moody had 10 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and an interception, and senior Wyatt Rowell posted seven total tackles and 3.0 total sacks for the Bulldogs to lead the defense.
“We’ve grown a lot throughout the year,” Coach Janssen added. “We’ve seen improvements from different guys. I think the overall physicality we have played with has improved, and I’m happy with the way we’ve grown so far.”
Auburn looks to continue that progress later this week when they host Lincoln Christian (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) in a key Class C1 District 2 matchup.
“They’re a really solid team,” Janssen admitted. “They’ve been running that flexbone for a while, and they have a lot of confidence in that. On both sides of the ball, they play really good team football, and everyone does their job and does it aggressively.”
Lincoln Christian proved dominant during a 62-26 win over Nebraska City in Week 5. It was the third straight win for the Crusaders, which lost their only game of the season in Week 2 against Platteview.
“You’ve got to play great team football (against Lincoln Christian), or they will take advantage of you,” Janssen added. “You’ve got to play physical or their physicality will show. You’ve got to be able to establish the run and play physical football against their defense. Playing physical football is going to be key for us.”
The Lincoln Christian flexbone has allowed them to spread the ball around to a bevy of backs that have combined for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground to this point in the season. Senior Jhared Alvarez leads with 564 yards and seven touchdowns while junior Jake Watson has gone for 396 and nine.
“Having a good week of prep and understanding the flexbone offense (will be key),” Janssen said. “Getting as good of a look as we can in practice is key. The flexbone offense can hurt you, and they do a good job of doing that. They have a great quarterback that plays selflessly and makes great reads. If you have one guy out of position, they can hit you deep at any time.”
With both teams at 1-0 in district play, the importance of Friday night’s game is not lost on Coach Janssen and his squad.
“Just continue to grow as a team,” he said. “Stay in the moment. We know it’s going to be a hard fought game, and it’s going to be huge in the district standings. Just really playing within the moment, focusing on doing our jobs and doing it to the best of our ability. Just going one play at a time will be key for us.”
Jay Soderberg will be in Auburn on Friday evening, providing reports from this key Class C1 district matchup on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of the Week 6 coverage on Friday from 6:20 to midnight.
