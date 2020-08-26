(Auburn) -- The softball season is underway in Nebraska, and the Auburn Bulldogs have their sights set on lofty goals this season.
"The girls are excited to have a chance to play," Coach Grant Cole said. "It's nice to play a game and have some level of normalcy.
The Bulldogs entered the season as the No. 2 ranked team in Class C by the Lincoln Journal Star but are currently 0-1 on the season after a 7-5 loss to No. 4 Malcolm.
"Every game we play is close with those guys," Cole said. "We had opportunities throughout the entire game and I was really optimistic about that. But in the first game of the season, I was really happy to see the opportunities we had. Throughout the year, we are going to clean things up and capitalize on them."
A large part of what Auburn does well revolves around senior Kylie Allen. Allen hit .481 last year with 56 RBIs and 20 homers last season.
"Everybody knows what she can do with the bat," Cole said. "She's as dangerous as anybody at the plate."
Allen is also a force in the circle, posting a 2.72 ERA last season on her way to a 10-6 record.
"When she's locating her fastball, she's really tough," Cole said. "I like the way she's looked and she's only going to get better the more games she pitches."
Junior Leah Grant returns to leadoff and shortstop positions after hitting .459 with 30 RBIs while catcher Jaeleigh Darnell returns after hitting .476 with 13 homers.
Second baseman Melody Billings and centerfielder Harmony Franke are also back into the lineup for the Bulldogs, who finished third in Class C last season.
"We've got a lot of weapons coming back," Cole said. "A big key for us will be developing some confidence in the back of our lineup, so we can turn it over the top."
The Bulldogs have been a mainstay at the state tournament over the past four years, but that doesn't mean there aren't areas Coach Cole wants to see his team improve on.
"We have a tendency to give up one big inning," he said. "We have to do a better job of making teams earn it. There's going to be mistakes made, but we've got to limit it to one, move on and make the next play. With our lineup, we are going to score enough runs to win games. We can allow one run an inning, or two, but we can't allow a big number when it's not needed."
Not only are the Bulldogs eyeing a fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament, they also have their sights set on coming out on top.
"The girls have high expectations for themselves," Cole said. "The girls want to win a state championship and that's the goal."
Auburn continues their season Thursday against Cass. The complete interview with Coach Cole can be heard below.