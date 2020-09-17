(KMAland) -- Auburn made another two-spot jump in the latest Omaha World-Herald state softball rankings.
The Bulldogs, now 12-2, moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 in the Class C rankings.
View the complete list of state rankings linked here.
