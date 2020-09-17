Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Auburn made another two-spot jump in the latest Omaha World-Herald state softball rankings.

The Bulldogs, now 12-2, moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 in the Class C rankings.

View the complete list of state rankings linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.