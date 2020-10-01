(KMAland) -- Auburn is hanging on in the latest Omaha World-Herald state softball rankings. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 9 in the latest Class C poll.
Find the complete set of rankings linked here and their ranking below.
Class C
9. Auburn (down 5)
