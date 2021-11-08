(KMAland) -- Three Auburn Bulldogs were tabbed to the first team All-East Central Nebraska Conference softball.
Jaeleigh Darnell, Leah Grant and Harmony Franke all picked up first team honors while Weeping Water’s Keatyn Harrah and Madi Jones of Falls City were also first team choices.
Melody Billings and Paige Aue of Auburn, Weeping Water’s Kiera Brack and Falls City’s Kacy Brewer were second team picks. Honorable mention nods went to Falls City’s Hannah Collier and Brylee Gilkerson and Weeping Water’s Zoe Houston, Brooklyn Rathe and Lauren Harms.
View the complete list of honorees below.