(Auburn) -- Auburn football's growth in physicality has put them at 4-2 heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.
The Bulldogs nabbed their most recent win on Friday with a tight 28-20 win over Lincoln Christian last week.
"That was a big win for us," Coach Tony Janssen said. "Lincoln Christian's a really good team. Earning a win there was huge for us. I loved the way we came together as a team. They hit some big plays on us, but our guys responded well. I thought we wore them out a bit late. As a coach, you love to see that."
Their resiliency in a close game was a step in the right direction for Coach Janssen's team.
"Our toughness showed," he said. "Later in the season, you need to show that toughness. It's an encouraging sign."
The Bulldogs' victory over Lincoln Christian was their second consecutive win. They started the year 2-0 with wins over Boys Town and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, then lost the next two to Wahoo and Ashland-Greenwood before rebounding with a win over Raymond Central. Janssen opts to find the silver lining in their early-season setbacks.
"It was big for us," he said. "The tough competition showed us where the shortcomings are. I'd love to go back and have another opportunity, but I think we're better off. Our kids took the right lessons from those losses."
The Bulldogs have used two quarterbacks -- Nixon Ligouri (131 yards, one touchdown) and Travon Shaw (198 yards, two touchdowns). The ground game has been their bread and butter, with 1,102 yards and 14 touchdowns at 5.3 yards per carry.
Tate Hug leads the stable with 603 yards and six touchdowns, while Ligouri (173 yards, four touchdowns) and Brant Gulizia (190 yards, four touchdowns) have also contributed.
"Our leadership has grown," Janssen said. "Guys understand and embrace their roles. We've seen huge growth in those areas."
Auburn's stern rushing attack gets a formidable adversary on Friday night against Syracuse. The Rockets are 4-2 one year after an 0-9 campaign last year. They lean heavily on the ground game, led by senior running back Elliot Kuhr.
"They do a great job of establishing the run game in a variety of ways," Janssen said. "But we have to focus on ourselves and our brand of physical football."
The Bulldogs' physicality might be the difference between winning or losing Friday.
"We have to stay physical and establish the run game," Janssen said. "We don't want to be one-dimensional. We have a number of guys that we think can hurt them. We have to make sure to get them the ball."
Noah Jones has reports from Auburn/Syracuse on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Janssen.