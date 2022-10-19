(Auburn) -- Auburn football has won four in a row as they enter their regular season finale and have hopes of continuing to push their potential seed in the Class C1 state playoffs even higher.
The Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 4-0 C1 District 2) have leaned on a strong run game, a big play passing game and stingy defense to claim a district championship.
“We obviously like the results when we can string some wins together,” Auburn head coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports, “but more than that I just like the way our guys are approaching their business. Practice throughout the week, the prep. Overall, we’re playing so much better than how we were playing earlier in the year.”
Senior running back Tate Hug is nearing 1,000 yards on the ground, posting four 100-yard rushing games and 948 yards with 10 touchdowns this season. While Hug has been impressive, there’s more to it than just the running back churning for a bunch of yardage.
“I think, as a team, we’re buying into what we have to do to be successful,” Janssen said. “Tate is really running hard, creating his own yards when needed, but our offensive line has been blocking really well and our receivers are taking pride in blocking on the perimeter.”
The passing game has generally led to a big play or two each game with junior Travon Shaw averaging 16.2 yards per pass. Shaw completed just three passes in a 35-9 win over Falls City this past Friday, but one of them was a 75-yard touchdown toss to senior Rylan Boellstorff, who had 105 yards on two catches in the win.
Couple that kind of offensive success with a strong defense, and you have Auburn’s current four-game streak. That defense has 56.0 tackles for loss on the year, including 12.0 each from seniors Braden Gerdes and Wyatt Rowell, and have forced 13 turnovers. Sophomore Brant Gulizia has been particularly opportunistic with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“(The defense) is playing really well,” Janssen said. “Those guys are playing great team defense, and it kind of goes back to everyone buying in to their role and trusting in their teammates. It’s doing your job to the best of your ability and doing it with physicality. When you do that defensively, you put yourself in a situation where you can have some success.”
Auburn will look for their fifth straight win this Friday when they travel to Nebraska City (1-7, 1-3). While the Pioneers have not had much success on the scoreboard, Coach Janssen is still weary of this meeting with their nearby rival.
“I know it’s what you’re supposed to say,” he said, “but it’s 100 percent true that Nebraska City is much better than their (record). The schedule they’ve played is a tough schedule, and they’ve lost a lot of close games. They’re a talented team that is getting better as the year goes on. It’s going to be a challenge, and our guys know that going into it.”
The recent results show evidence Coach Janssen isn’t just dropping coach speak. The Pioneers battled to a three-point loss to Raymond Central in Week 7 and hung around with Syracuse before a 42-20 loss in Week 8.
“Offensively, it’s just improving from where we were last week,” Janssen said of the game. “Cutting back some of the mistakes. A lot of our scores are big plays, and we have to be able to sustain drives. I think penalties have prevented us from doing that. We have to play a little cleaner football.
“Defensively, (Nebraska City) has a number of guys that can hurt you, so it goes back to making sure all 11 guys are doing their job. Any one guy lets up, and they have guys that can take it the distance. We just have to continue to play great defense.”
Kirt Manion will have reports from Auburn/Nebraska City on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out the full interview with Coach Janssen below.