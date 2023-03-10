(Lincoln) -- Auburn epitomized survive and advance Friday morning with a one-point win over Omaha Concordia in a Class C1 state semifinal.
The 54-53 victory puts the Bulldogs into the state title game for a fifth consecutive year. It's also their third straight semifinal game to be decided by either one possession or in overtime.
"These games are not a style thing," Auburn co-head boys basketball coach Jim Weeks said. "It's about finding a way to win by one point. And we did today. I'm proud of our kids. They've committed and bought in. It's really special."
"The job's not finished," junior Maverick Binder said following the win.
Two days after knocking off top-seeded Wahoo in a tight game they controlled throughout, the Bulldogs (21-6) posted a similar victory over the No. 5 seed.
Both teams struggled to hit shots in the first quarter, and Auburn led 8-3 after one frame. Auburn's offense woke up early in the second quarter, and they led by as many 11 in the second. However, Concordia closed the half on a 16-3 run to take a 21-19 lead into the break.
The two squads traded barbs in the third quarter until junior Nixon Ligouri splashed a pair of triples in the final minute to give Auburn a 32-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
"Those were big," Ligouri said. "It gave us some comfort and put some pressure on Concordia."
The two teams combined for 47 points in the fourth quarter. Auburn led by nine with three minutes to go, but Concordia wouldn't go away. The Mustangs (24-4) slowly chipped into the lead in the final minutes, thanks to some missed free throws from Auburn. However, the Bulldogs converted at the stripe when they needed to, preserving the victory.
"They can really shoot it," Weeks said about Concordia. "But our defense was really solid. We've finally figured out how to defend. When we figured out how to defend, we got a lot better."
Ligouri led Auburn's offense with 17 points, while Binder added 13 points. Skyler Roybal posted 11, and Carson Leslie controlled the paint with 10 points and nine rebounds.
"I liked Skyler, Nixon hitting some big-time shots and Maverick handling the ball," Weeks said. "And Carson was a beast inside. We did a lot of good things."
With the win Auburn is one win away from a fourth state title in five years. The names and faces have continued to change with the Bulldogs, but they keep proving they belong near the top of Class C1.
"Jim Weeks has built a culture in Auburn," Ligouri said. "We'll be great for years to come."
This year's run to the state title is undoubtedly the most surprising.
To capture another state title, Auburn must get past the team that beat them last year: Ashland-Greenwood. The Bluejays clipped Auburn on a buzzer-beater in the 2022 final, denying Auburn a rare fourth consecutive state title. The two squads played early this year -- a 55-36 Ashland-Greenwood win on January 2nd.
"If you know them, it helps a little bit," Weeks said.
"It's going to take focus, making shots and coming ready to play," Binder said.
Click below to view the full interviews with Ligouri, Binder and Coach Weeks.