(Auburn) -- The Auburn cross country teams are in the middle of a productive season that has flown under the radar.
"I think we're on track," Coach Mark Oliver said. "We're healthy, running some good times and getting more competitive. We have three meets left before the state meet, and we're peaking at the right time."
Oliver attributes his team's strong season to their offseason work.
"They put the miles in and did the things we asked them to do," Oliver said. "They're very coachable. "
The Bulldogs are coming off a respectable showing at Kearney's massive meet on Monday, where the boys finished 14th out of 36 teams, and the girls claimed second.
"We've flown under the radar, which we like," Oliver said. "That cat is out of the bag now with our performance at Kearney. We always have a tough time from one mile to two miles, but they worked on it. They stepped it up."
Triston Perry leads Auburn's boys team. Perry -- a state qualifier last year -- finished 17th in Kearney.
"He's running great," Oliver said. "He's establishing PRs every meet. We're really pleased with his effort."
Cuyler Aue, Sam Jacobitz, Brandon Wright, Joel Crotty, Charlie Ketcherseide, Jack Hayes, Charlie Jones, Teagan Harbin and Riley Smith have also contributed to the lineup.
Freshman Liston Crotty has been a welcomed addition to the girls lineup. Crotty took seventh out of 260 runners in Kearney.
"We knew she was going to be good because of her junior high performances," Oliver said. "She's done everything we've asked her to do."
Crotty isn't the only new face shining in Auburn's lineup. Kristen Billings -- a standout distance runner in track -- opted to run cross country this year.
"She's been kind of a surprise," Oliver said. "After summer running, she decided to run cross country. She's surprised a lot of people, but not us. She has great ability."
Lillyan Becker and Alivia Thomas are returning state qualifiers for the Bulldogs, while Aleah Thomas, Alexa Janssen and Courtlyn Keeling contribute to the lineup, too.
As the regular season winds down, Coach Oliver wants his teams to stay disciplined.
"We want to see good training habits," Oliver said. "Those are the little things we're concentrating on. Our goal is to be competitive and have fun while we're doing it. Our motto is, "I can do it. I will do it." It's a mantra the kids have adopted. If you train well, you've done the best you can."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Oliver.