(Auburn) -- Running has been an important part of Kyra Becker's life.
It's also a part of her life the Auburn graduate will continue when she heads to college at Concordia.
"It's such a blessing," Becker said. "I'm excited to continue doing what I love. I'm excited to meet and run with new people."
Running was an integral part of Becker's formative years.
"I started running when I was young," she said. "And my parents wanted me to stick with it. I loved the people I was around. And it was a great way for me to clear my mind."
Her love for the sport made running in college an easy choice.
"It's always been a dream of running until I can't," she said. "I'm excited to continue that."
Becker's connection with the Concordia program -- led by head coach Matt Beisel -- goes way back.
"I met Coach Beisel at a church service," she said. "I've chatted with him since about eighth grade. He's such a great coach, so I'm excited about going there. He's done a good job recruiting."
Becker ultimately committed to the Bulldogs over interest from other schools, including Doane.
"They had great programs," Becker said about the other schools, "but Concordia just stuck out. Their campus is so nice, and I have some family up there. They've always stuck out to me and were very welcoming."
Becker plans to join both the cross country and track programs at Concordia.
"Right now, I'm building up my mileage," she said. "I started doing more weight lifting to gain muscle. My biggest goal is to see improvement. I want to cut time and see where I'm at this year. Then make more goals next year."
Becker plans to study elementary education at Concordia.
Former KMAlanders Faith Espinosa (Clarinda), Joel Rathe (Sterling), Emily Agena (Sterling), Brynna Bruxelas (Falls City) and Jaiden Tweton (Ashland-Greenwood) also run at Concordia.
