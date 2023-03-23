KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Auburn’s Maverick Binder and Skyler Roybal and Palmyra’s Zach Fitzpatrick have been named First Team All-East Central Nebraska Conference.

Auburn’s Nixon Ligouri, Elmwood-Murdock’s Henry Coleman and Falls City’s Jaxyn Strauss landed on the second team. Third team honors went to Carson Leslie of Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock’s Nate Rust and Reid Fletcher and Keegan Jones of Johnson County Central.

Honorable mention nods were handed out to Wes Swanson and Brandon Speckmann of Johnson County Central, Palmyra’s Hunter Pope and Kris Brekel, Falls City’s Jon Craig, Weeping Water’s Riggs Wilson and Hayden Nash and Elmwood-Murdock’s Tyson Mans.

