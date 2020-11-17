(Auburn) -- A two-time state champion and the reigning KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year has made a college decision.
Auburn senior Cameron Binder announced his verbal commitment to Nebraska-Kearney on Monday.
“They were the first Division II college to offer me,” Binder told KMA Sports. “They were on me since sophomore year, and they were on me pretty hard.”
Binder averaged 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals per game during his junior season, which finished with a second straight state championship.
“It means the world to me,” Binder said of making his decision. “It means everything. I’m just a short white kid. I’ve done everything I could to win games, and I’ve worked my butt off to win games, make people around me better and get to this level.”
Binder’s decision to become a Loper had several facets, but two of the most important were the chance to keep on winning and the chance to stay in state.
“I’m a big family homegrown kid,” he said. “I want the same people watching me from when I was a freshman at Auburn all the way to the last game I’m going to have at UNK.
“I fell in love with the winning program they have. I feel like we can compete for a national championship, and that’s the goal. I know what it takes to win, and I hope I can translate that to the college level.”
Hear much more with Binder from Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.