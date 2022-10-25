(Auburn) -- Auburn's Liston Crotty is in store for a memorable prep career if her freshman season is any indication.
Crotty ended her debut season on Friday, claiming sixth in the Class C State Meet while leading the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish in the team standings.
"I'm incredibly proud of our team," Crotty said. "We worked hard every day in practice, and it paid off on Friday."
For Crotty, her individual performance is gratifying after working through the rigors of a cross country season.
"It felt great," she said. "There were a lot of hard practices. It was a lot of hard work, but it was worth it. It was fun to compete against the best runners in the state."
Crotty placed sixth in a time of 20:29.20 thanks to her cerebral pacing.
"My coaches have always told us you can't get out too fast on your first mile," she said. "It happens a lot. I tried not to get out too fast, but it's a tough course. I felt good and just tried to give it my best effort."
Crotty's performance at the Bulldogs' regular season trip to Kearney gave her confidence heading into the state meet.
"I was confident I could run faster," she said. "I was about where I wanted to be. That was the time I was aiming for."
Kristen Billings (24th), Lilyan Becker (29th), Aleah Thomas (45th), Alexa Janssen (63rd) and Alivia Thomas (79th) followed Crotty to help the Bulldogs nab runner-up honors, just nine points behind Wayne.
"We're a family," Crotty said. "It was fun to end our season that way. It's an exciting thing to have happen after working since June."
Crotty's big year and her team's success excites her for the future.
"We're already looking forward to next year," she said. "Our team is young. There's a lot more fun to come."
It's not crazy to think Crotty has state championship potential in her career, but she's not thinking about that.
"I'm just trying to be the best version of myself," she said. "I'll give it my best. I'll keep working and getting better."
Click below to hear more with Crotty.