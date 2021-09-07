(Auburn) -- Auburn senior Jaeleigh Darnell probably won't forget the final home tournament of her high school softball career.
Darnell finished Saturday's tournament 8-for-9 with two home runs, a triple and eight RBI. She also hit for the cycle during the Bulldogs' win over Raymond Central.
"I saw good pitches and was selective at the plate," Darnell said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "I wasn't reaching for pitches that cause outs. Our lineup is strong, so I know I'm going to score, so I gotta be smart and put the ball in play."
Darnell's definition of a good pitch is not as picky as you might think, which shouldn't be surprising with an experienced catcher like her.
"I like to think I can hit any pitch," she said. "But it's about being selective with those pitches as well. Everybody likes a pitch down the middle, but I'm very good at hitting inside or outside. When I see the ball coming, I tell myself whether or not I'm going to swing."
Darnell has been a multi-year contributor for Coach Grant Cole's squad and has done so in many positions.
"My freshman year, I had never played outfield, but we needed a left fielder, and Coach said he needed my bat in the lineup," she said. "I did what they needed to do. Then I went to third base as a sophomore and catcher these last two years. I've seen a lot, but I think it has made me a better player in the end."
The experienced senior is hitting .600 with 21 RBI in 25 at-bats this season. She also has 11 extra-base hits, five of which have been home runs.
Darnell leads the way for a senior-heavy Auburn team hitting .376 on a 7-3 campaign.
"We have played together since we were little," Darnell said. "So that relationship is strong. We've always had each other's backs. I have so much trust in our lineup. We just keep improving with each game. When I get on base, I think I'm scoring. It's awesome to have that confidence."
Auburn has made five consecutive state tournaments and could be well on their way to a sixth.
"The end goal is to make it back to state," she said. "It's an expectation and a standard we have set for ourselves."
The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday against Fairbury. Click below to hear the full interview with Darnell.