(Auburn) -- Versatile Auburn senior Tate Hug will continue his football career at Hastings College.
Hug has no idea his future position, but he's still excited about the opportunity.
"It was a tough choice if I wanted to continue," Hug said. "But I took it. I can't wait to see where it takes me in life."
Hug admits he had reservations about playing college football, but he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Matt, who played at Peru State.
"It's something new," he said. "It was always in the back of my mind. My dad won a national championship, and I wanted to play at a college."
Hug met Hastings offensive coordinator Ken Fasnacht at a camp in Council Bluffs. That meeting ultimately led to his commitment.
"I really liked him," he said. "They wanted me to come for a visit. I took the opportunity, and they gave me a scholarship. (Hastings) isn't too far away from Auburn. It's the perfect size. I feel like the community at Hastings is pretty good."
Hug joins a Hastings program that went 7-4 last season.
"Their program has a bright future," Hug said. "They've been doing well the past few years. I know a few guys up there that really like it. I can't wait to go up there."
Hug flourished at multiple positions in high school. His versatility intrigued the coaching staff at Midland.
"They like that I'm versatile," Hug said. "They have an opportunity to move me wherever they need, and I'll play that."
Hug played running back, linebacker and safety at Auburn.
"I'm going in open-minded," he said. "We've talked about playing running back. That's my preference. I'll take where my opportunities are and work as hard as I can."
