(Auburn) -- Auburn twins Mikelle and McKenzie Mott have done basically everything together. And the latest of those things will be running cross country at Peru State College.
"It was a big dream to get to run in college," Mikelle said. "It's amazing that I get to do this for Peru State. It's motivating to continue going to college."
"I've wanted to do cross country in college since I was a middle-schooler," McKenzie said. "It's my favorite sport. I know it's my sister's favorite sport, too. To go to the same college and run together on the same team is a great opportunity. It's what we have always dreamed of doing."
Running has been a family activity for the Motts.
Their late father passed down the love of running, and their sister, Trinity, ran in high school.
"I wanted to be like her," Mikelle said. "They were always there for me. Running was a sport everyone was there for, and my team has been like a family."
The twins' say they might have ended up at Peru State with or without cross country.
"We both want to be psychologists," Mikelle said. "And they have a good psychology program. The college coach reached out to us, and we met up with the runners. It was amazing. Everyone was so nice."
"I didn't like bigger colleges because I wanted a connection with my teachers," McKenzie said. "I felt I could have that at Peru State. I felt like I could make friends in such a small college. The first time we met with the coach, everybody was so nice. I knew that's where I wanted to be."
As is typically the case with twins, Mikelle and McKenzie have a close relationship. Regardless of their college future, one thing was for sure: they were doing it together.
"We can almost read each other's thoughts," McKenzie said. "I don't think we could go to separate colleges if we wanted."
"We always wanted to run together in college," Mikelle said.
Both Mikelle and McKenzie hope to contribute to Peru State's cross country program while soaking up the college experience.
"I want to medal in meets and make it to the national tournaments," Mikelle said. "But as long as I'm with a team and a good environment, I think I will be fine."
Check out the full interview with the Mott twins below.