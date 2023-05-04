(Auburn) -- Auburn senior Wyatt Rowell loves the physical nature of football. He'll get to continue that love at Peru State next year.
"I'm super excited," Rowell said. "I've known since I was little that I wanted to play football at a higher level. I'm excited to fulfill that dream. It's a nice feeling. (Knowing) how much time and work I put in, it's great. I love it."
Brian Maher -- an assistant at Auburn -- coached and played at Peru State. That opened up Rowell's eyes to the Bobcats.
"He told me about how great it was for him to play over there," Rowell said. "It piqued my interest. Coach (Phil Ockinga) started talking to me. It's 15 minutes away from Auburn, so I knew a little bit about it."
Peru State's new facility and their small-school feel intrigued Rowell.
"Their facility is going to be nice," he said. "It's a smaller school, so I get to build that team connection, which is what I like about football."
Rowell chose Peru State over Hastings.
"I was sold on Peru early," he said. "I was looking for a team aspect and a close bond."
Rowell has played on the offensive and defensive line at Auburn. He's not 100% sure where his future lies in college, but he expects it will be defensively.
"I'm pretty sure I will play defensive line there," he said. "I'd be OK playing offensive line as well. Anything that I get to knock some heads is what I'm looking for. I pride myself on my work ethic and how big I am. I'm excited to go over there and improve."
