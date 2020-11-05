(Auburn) -- The Auburn eight-game win streak will meet a major test on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (8-1) will travel to Kearney Catholic for a Class C1 state quarterfinal meeting with Nebraska quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg and the 8-1 Stars.
The eighth win of the streak came this past Friday night, as the Bulldogs wore down Battle Creek on their way to a 37-15 playoff opening win.
“We just played a really good team game across the board,” Auburn coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports. “Especially defensively, against a good running game like they’ve got it, it takes 11 to the ball and 11 doing their job. I thought our guys displayed tremendous toughness, both mentally and physically.”
Junior running back Ryan Dixon had another big game on the ground, rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing for 43 yards and another score in the win. The Bulldogs were able to quickly turn a tight game into a runaway with a 24-point fourth period.
“(The offensive line) has been a key cog of (Auburn’s success),” Janssen added. “Any game we play, they’re going to be smaller than the guys across from them. We’re a little undersized there, but they have great athleticism, great toughness and understand the game well.
“They realize that early on we have to get after them and wear on teams a bit. We might not have success right away, but if we stay after it and stay the course our team starts to flourish in the second half and especially in the fourth quarter.”
Now, Auburn turns their attention to a Kearney Catholic squad that is potentially the most well-chronicled C1 teams in the state. Haarberg — a high-profile quarterback recruit — has been dominant with 1,606 yards passing, 504 yards rushing and 26 total offensive touchdowns.
The Stars were 41-0 winners over Chadron in their own opening round game with Haarberg throwing for 160, rushing for 69 and accounting for five touchdowns.
“Obviously, their quarterback gets a lot of recognition,” Janssen said. “He’s a special talent and a dual-threat. He’s a smart and excellent ballplayer, but they’re great throughout. They have speed throughout their team. They’re big up front and very well-coached.”
Haarberg has five targets with at least 15 receptions and over 200 yards receiving this season, and senior running back Cale Conrad is nearing 900 yards rushing.
“You’ve got to be aware of (Haarberg) at all times, but if you start to worry about one guy and don’t do your job, they’ve got other guys that can hurt you, too,” Janssen added. “You’ve got to play great team defense and have 11 to the ball. You have to trust that you do your job and the other 10 will do theirs.”
Offensively, Auburn would like to keep the ball on the ground, keep the clock moving and keep Haarberg and company off the field. That’s easier said than done against an aggressive Kearney Catholic defense.
“With that speed on defense, they really try to create havoc,” Janssen said. “They’re going to blitz a lot and move some guys around. There’s going to be times they’re going to blitz into a play, and we have to minimize the damage. Maybe we can catch them in an opportunistic situation for us where we do have a numbers advantage. Minimize the damage and take advantage of the opportunities when we get them.”
Caelan Debban will have coverage for KMA Sports from Auburn/Kearney Catholic on Friday evening. The Class C1 quarterfinal is slated for a 6:00 start. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Janssen below.