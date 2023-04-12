(Auburn) -- Volleyball has always been special to Auburn senior Emma Winder. That will remain the case for the next four years as Winder heads to College of St. Mary.
"I'm so excited," Winder said. "Going into high school, I just tried volleyball to have something to do in the fall. Going into my junior year, my coach told me I had the ability to play in college. That's why I put my mind to it and started to work towards it. (Volleyball) is very competitive. It takes a lot of mental ability. For me, playing volleyball helped my mental health. It's relieving to play volleyball."
Winder found the right fit just up the road at College of St. Mary.
"Their head coach reached out to me and asked if I was willing to look into them," she said. "I watched their team play. I was blown away by the passion they had. Their effort was amazing. I loved everything about the team. That's when I decided I wanted to be part of it."
College of St. Mary also checked all the boxes for what Winder wanted in a college.
"I wanted to be close to home and at a religious school," she said. "I wanted a team that cares for each other. I know that's what (College of St. Mary) had. They were the best fit for me."
Winder had interest from other schools, such as Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
"They had all the programs I would need, but it just felt too far away," she said.
For Winder, perhaps the most intriguing part about her commitment is the opportunity to join a new team and build new relationships.
"I'm excited to have a group of girls I have something in common with," Winder said. "Everyone there has such a cool attitude. It's something that made me comfortable. I'm a big culture person. I want to be the first one in and the last one out."
Winder joins a Flames program that went 21-9 last year. Click below to hear the full interview with Winder.