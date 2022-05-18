(KMAland) -- Former Audubon standout Tyler Riebhoff is down to his final baseball games at Coe College. And surprisingly for many that have followed their up-and-down season, it will be in the Division III NCAA Tournament.
Riebhoff and the Kohawks entered last week’s American Rivers Conference Tournament with a record under .500. But, following four consecutive upset wins, Coe won the ARC’s automatic bid to the tournament.
“It was incredible,” Riebhoff told KMA Sports. “We had our ups and downs all year, being a .500 team, and things could get frustrating at times. We could never really put everything together at the same time. All of a sudden, we were clicking on all cylinders. Up and down the lineup, guys are peppering balls, and it was an exciting week for sure.”
Riebhoff has transitioned from a two-way player to a reliever since his arrival at the Cedar Rapids school.
“Coming in, I was a part of a really good team, and I knew at that time I was going to have to work my tail off to find a role for myself,” Riebhoff said. “My sophomore year, I decided to become strictly a pitcher only and come out of the bullpen. I think that’s really where I found my spot where I could really help the team and accepted my role. It’s paid off well for me the last couple years.”
This season, Riebhoff has thrown 24 innings, posted a 2.63 ERA and has 18 strikeouts. He made one of his finest appearances of his senior season during the conference tournament against Loras, firing 3 1/3 one-hit innings without allowing a run.
“I came in a tough situation with a guy on second,” Riebhoff said. “It was kind of a turning point in the game, really. They had put up a couple runs in the inning already. I’m not going to say it was my doing, but there was a hard line out to second base, and I kind of just rolled into the next inning. Things kept going right for me.”
The win over Loras sent the Kohawks into the championship game with Wartburg, which they won 10-6 to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
“We had lost to Cornell pretty ugly right before the conference tournament,” Riebhoff said. “That was our last regular season game going into it, and you’re thinking, we’re not playing good ball. Just to really flip a switch and see the guys start rolling like we did gives you hope and a lot of momentum going into the regional.”
Coe will play in the Stevens Point, Wisconsin regional this weekend, opening up with North Central (Illinois) on Friday at 1:30. Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Lawrence are on the other side of the double elimination regional.
Listen to much more with Riebhoff from Wednesday’s UFR linked below.