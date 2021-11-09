(Audubon) -- After back-to-back weeks of long road trips and unfamiliar opponents, Audubon football returns to Cedar Falls against a familiar team.
The Wheelers' (10-1) latest trip to the UNI-Dome is their third state semifinal berth in program history and second in the last three years.
"I'm really proud of the kids," said Audubon Coach Sean Birks. "We've had some kids step up and now we are getting healthier. Making the Dome has been a goal of ours. This is the time to enjoy it. A lot of people talk about these moments, but not a lot of people get to experience it. We will savor it and take it in because it is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our kids."
The journey to the state semifinals has not been easy. Two weeks ago, the Wheelers traveled to Montezuma -- a team that scored 94 points in last year's state semifinal -- and held them to their lowest output of the season in a 66-14 victory.
Then they followed with another long road trip, this time to Wayland, where they overcame a physical WACO team and claimed a 34-30 win thanks to Braden Wessel's game-winning punt return with 1:47 left. The win came while the Warriors stifled 2,000-yard rusher Gavin Smith, holding him to only 82 yards.
The road wasn't ideal, but Birks feels the end-results is a testament to his kids.
"Two totally different opponents," he said. "Against Montezuma, we faced a passing attack. WACO, it was an eye-opener because they were physical and fundamentally-sound. We made just enough plays. It was a resilient win. There's going to be a lot of moments we remember from that game. I'm proud of the kids. All year, they've never been too high or too low."
After two weeks of entering their upcoming matchups with a lot of unknowns, there won't be many secrets in Audubon's semifinal matchup with CAM.
The Cougars and Wheelers clashed in Class 8-Player District 10 action on September 24th, which CAM won 58-42, handing Audubon their only loss of the year.
CAM has rolled to an 11-0 record in 2021. Their 16-point win over Audubon is their closest victory of the season and came behind another monster game from Lane Spieker (373 rushing yards and seven scores), who enters the rematch as the state's single-season record holder for rushing yards (2,951) and touchdowns (65).
Containing Spieker is next to impossible, but Birks feels his team's familiarity benefits them.
"Having played them once helps," he said. "At the same time, it also helps you realize how good Lane Spieker is. They have a lot of good guys. We aren't underestimating them, but we know quick and physical they are. They have 100 percent of our attention."
Birks adds that the loss to CAM weighs heavily on their mind.
"It's a good way to fuel the fire for our kids this week," he said. "They want to revenge that loss, but they know how difficult the task is. CAM is ranked number one for good reason."
CAM raced to a 24-0 lead in the first match after a handful of Audubon miscues. Birks hopes his team doesn't allow that to happen again.
"We have to take care of the ball," he said. "We turned it over on the first two drives. If we do that again, we will be looking at an uphill battle. You can't dig a 24-0 against anybody, let alone CAM. We have to take care of the ball and convert drives into points. It's one of those games where you have to play well in all assets of the game."
Hear live play-by-play of CAM/Audubon Part II on KMA-FM 99.1. on Wednesday morning at 10 with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore. Check out the full interview with Coach Birks below.