(Audubon) -- Audubon baseball found itself in multiple close games this year. While those didn't always end as the Wheelers hoped, they are optimistic those experiences can help them in the postseason.
"We're a young team," Audubon head coach Matt Wilder said. "We've battled the youth bug at times. We've played really well, and then our youth shows at times. Our record (5-18) isn't where we want it to be, but we've been in a lot of games. The guys are hopeful, and the energy is there."
The Wheelers played 10 games decided by three runs or less. They were 3-7 in those games.
"Being in those games gives you confidence," Wilder said. "We've gone back and looked at things. There have been times when we've walked too many guys or had that one bad inning that kills us. If we can limit that, we'll be in good shape."
Audubon has only three seniors: Jay Remsburg, Gavin Larsen and Cooper Nielsen. Their top batter has been freshman Brody Schultes. Schultes has a .338 average with 14 RBI.
"Being young, we've talked about having a good approach," Wilder said. "Early in the season, our 2-0 swing looked like a two-strike swing, and our two-strike swing looked like we were trying to hit the gap. Our approaches are starting to get better."
Evan Alt, Adam Obrecht, Carson Wessel, Aaron Olsen and Colton Hansen have also been frequent contributors for the Wheelers.
The Wheelers have leaned heavily on five pitchers this season: Carson Meaike (29 IP, 3.14 ERA, 20 K), Olsen (27 2/3 IP, 3.29 ERA, 27 K), Larsen (26 2/3 IP, 1.84 ERA, 37 K), Obrecht (24 2/3 IP, 4.82 ERA, 28 k) and Schultes (16 2/3 IP, 4.62 ERA, 15 K).
"We've thrown the ball well at times," Wilder said. "We've probably walked too many guys, but we have some guys that can throw it. They've shown flashes of being good pitchers. At times, we've seen the youth. If we can hit our spots, that's when we put ourselves in good situations."
The Wheelers open the postseason on Saturday against Alta-Aurelia (20-7). The Warriors are a worthy adversary, hitting .290 as a team with four daily starters hitting .338 or better.
"They're young like us," Wilder said. "They start three freshmen and sophomores. They like to steal bases, and they're going to be aggressive. We have to play a clean game. Otherwise, they're going to run all over us."
Audubon/Alta-Aurelia is a 7 PM first pitch. Hear the full interview with Coach Wilder below.