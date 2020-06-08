(Audubon) -- The Audubon Wheelers will be battle-tested early and often this baseball season. They made sure of that with a rigorous schedule to open the season, but they'll be ready for it after a spring of anxiously waiting to find out if they would get to have a season.
"We were in the same boat as everyone else," Coach Matt Wilder said. "We were anxious. Just hoping we could send the seniors out on a good note."
The Wheelers bring everyone back from a team that posted a 13-14 record, but got hot in the postseason and advanced as far as a district final. While many teams are scrambling to fill voids, the Wheelers don't have to worry about that.
"I think that's going to be a huge thing for us," Wilder said. "Especially with the shortened season. We're going to be very experienced. We've really been concentrating on fundamentals. The guys have really been picking up on that well."
It starts on the mound for the Wheelers, led by the trio of Joel Klocke, Skyler Schultes and Jackson Jensen.
Klocke went 5-1 last season with a 2.57 ERA and 28 strikeouts. Jensen was 4-4 with a 1.87 ERA and 74 strikeouts while Schultes posted a 3-2 record with a 2.47 ERA and retired 41 batters.
"They're a great 1-2-3 punch," Wilder said. "I think we're going to try to lean on them a little more. They are definitely the arms we're going to lean on the most, but we have a lot of guys that can throw the ball."
Aiden Alt, Braden Wessel, Marcus Olsen and Gavin Smith also saw some innings last year and will be used in relief duty.
Offensively, Olsen led the way last season with a .329 average and 16 RBI. Schultes hit .321 while Ethan Klocke hit .314 and drove in 18 runs. Smith, Joel Klocke and Derek Porsch were also key cogs in the lineup last season.
"If we can raise some batting averages by 20 to 40 points, we can be a really dangerous team," Wilder said.
Last year, the Wheelers lost five games by three runs or less, something they hope to minimize this season.
"If we can get some timely hits, we could be a pretty dangerous team," Wilder added.
Wilder is hopeful the Wheelers can pick up where they left off last season and continue to get better.
"If we can get better every single day until the first game, that's the goal," Wilder said. "If we can just get better during the season, we want to be ready for a good, strong postseason run."
The Wheelers open the season June 15th against Riverside. The complete interview with Coach Wilder can be heard below.