(Audubon) -- After a rocky start, the Audubon baseball team now sits at 9-6 and have won six of their last seven games.
It took Coach Matt Wilder's team some time to get their feet under them after a hectic preseason, but the Wheelers have peeled off four consecutive wins with victories over AHSTW (twice), Riverside and Treynor.
"We started pretty slow," Wilder said. "I think everybody was in the same boat because we had one less week of practice. And we had a lot of guys in spring activities. I don't think we had a practice with everybody there until after our first game. But the hitting is coming around, we're getting good pitching, and everything is starting to click."
One of the highlights of the Wheelers' hot streak was a Tuesday win over Treynor -- the first over their Western Iowa Conference foe since June 2nd, 2016.
"We finally put it together," Wilder said. "We've stressed being two-strike hitters. We weren't early in the season, but we put the ball in play and forced them to make plays. We're finally starting to put it together."
The Wheelers have leaned on the experience of three seniors: Gavin Smith, Braden Wessel and Alex Foran.
"Having those three in the lineup is good for our younger guys," Wilder said. "They give that veteran leadership that we need. We start young kids and have three freshmen in the lineup. But we're going to get good leadership from our seniors."
Smith leads Audubon's offense with a .488 average, 15 RBI, three homers and 11 extra-base hits. Wessel has a .227 average, and Foran hits .184.
Gavin Larsen (.432, 14 RBI), Aaron Olsen (.378), Evan Alt (.367, 13 RBI), Jay Remsburg (.268, 9 RBI), Brody Schultes (.250), Cooper Nielsen (.190) and Carson Meaike (.136) have been everyday contributors to the lineup.
Wilder says his team's growth and maturity at the plate have played a hand in their recent success.
"They're competing," he said. "Early in the year, I felt like our guys were going up there and looking for a walk. Our guys have been looking for their pitches lately and hitting line drives."
The Wheelers have used seven pitchers this season.
Larsen (1.75 ERA, 26 strikeouts in 16 innings), Smith (2.49 ERA, 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings), Nielsen (2.74 ERA, 8 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings), Meaike (3.15 ERA, 23 strikeouts in 20 innings), Wessel (3.20 ERA, 23 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings) and Olsen (4.34 ERA, 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings) have seen quality time in a rotation that has a 3.02 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 95 innings.
"Our biggest thing is throwing strikes," Wilder said. "We are tough and competitive when we throw strikes. We shoot ourselves in the foot sometimes. But that's part of baseball. We have a good defense behind them, so if we can throw strikes, we're in good shape."
Their recent success has Coach Wilder pleased with his team as they head into the second half of the season, but he wants to see more offensive growth.
"I think we're by far playing the best baseball we've played all year," he said. "We have arms. The biggest question mark is our hitting, but we've gotten production from our top four or five guys all year. The bottom of the lineup is starting to click, and that's what we need. We need production from one through nine."
Audubon returns to action Thursday against Underwood. Check out the full interview with Coach Wilder below.