(Audubon) -- The Audubon boys golf won a sectional title Wednesday, allowing Coach Gary Burton's squad five more days to continue golfing together.
"We've had a successful season so far," Burton said. "Some days, you have good days and bad days. That happens. But we're hoping for a couple more good days in us."
The Wheelers carded a 334 to win Wednesday's sectional at Neola. They tied with Westwood but won the tiebreaker.
"We had a good day top to bottom," Burton said. "They did a good job relaxing and not pressing too hard. We made good chips and putts and didn't get too aggressive. It was the stuff we've talked about all year long. There were a lot of good teams there. It was a good event at a great course."
Jay Remsburg took runner-up honors with an 80, while Evan Alt (82), Ryan Hermansen (85), Oliver Deist (86), Henry Burr (86) and Edward Miller (95) also had solid days.
"We only worried about the next shot," Burton said. "We don't like to dwell on good or bad things. It's about the next shot and taking it one step at a time. That was our big focus."
The Wheelers went 20-6 this year with an 18-6 showing in conference. Miller led their 9-hole performances with a 42.00 adjusted average, followed by Deist (44.67), Remsburg (45.00), Alt (47.67), Burr (50.00) and Hermansen (50.83).
"Sometimes people have bad rounds, and someone else has a good round to step up," Burton said. "(Miller) has been great for us all year. He had a rough sectional, but it's a team sport. (Deist) has been consistent. It's been a successful season for him. (Alt) has had some great rounds."
Audubon treks to unfamiliar territory Monday when they head to LeMars for the Class 1A District Meet.
"We were definitely more excited to play at Quail Run (in Neola)," Burton said. "But we're looking forward to it. I hear it's a nice golf course. We'll have a practice run on Saturday. We think it's going to be a lot of fun."
The hay is in the barn for the Wheelers. It's just a matter of going out and performing now.
"We've taught everything we can teach," Burton said. "I just want them to make smart decisions and have fun. They've earned this. They hope they enjoy themselves."
