(Audubon) -- After a rocky start, Audubon boys basketball came into Christmas break with some momentum.
They hope that momentum is transferable to the second half of their Western Iowa Conference slate.
The Wheelers (2-6) started the year 0-5 but finished their last three games of 2022 with victories over Riverside and Logan-Magnolia.
"We started off a little rough," Coach Jacob Privia said. "Putting in a new system is tough, but these guys battled. The confidence is better going into the break. Things are looking good."
The Wheelers have been in most games. Both of their wins were by less than 10 points, and they have two losses by single digits. They also played current Western Iowa Conference leader AHSTW tough before suffering a 16-point loss.
"The first few games, we struggled to get stops," Privia said. "The last few games, we picked up our defensive intensity. It was great to see."
Coach Privia brought a new offense with him in his first year as head coach. It brought some early growing pains, but his team is learning the ropes.
"Initially, these guys didn't have a grasp on it," Privia said. "That's why we struggled in our first few games. We worked on it over break, and things look better now."
The experienced trio of Carson Bauer, Edward Miller and Collin Bauer lead Audubon's new-look offense.
Carson Bauer leads the team in points with 13.4 points per game, while Miller contributes 11.9 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds per contest. Collin Bauer adds 9.1 points per contest.
"Those guys keep us going," Privia said. "We look to get them the ball as much as possible and put them in positions where they can score."
Aaron Olsen, Carsen Wessel, Gavin Larsen, Mason Steckler and Dakota McCrainie also contribute to the Wheelers' lineup.
Consistently burying shots has been an area of concern for the Wheelers. They shoot 36.3% from the field and just 23.5% from deep.
"We took a lot of time to shoot the ball over break," Privia said. "It's no secret we haven't shot the ball well. We put up a lot of shots. Hopefully, we'll see the numbers improve."
Audubon returns to action Thursday night against Ar-We-Va. They enter the second-half of their WIC slate Friday against Missouri Valley, followed by contests with Missouri Valley (Monday) and Tri-Center (January 13th).
"We want to see a few more wins," Privia said. "We look forward to battling with some of these teams and scratching out a few more wins."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Privia.