(Audubon) -- For the second straight day, a highly-anticipated showdown between district unbeatens in KMAland 8-man has been canceled.
KMAland No. 1 Audubon at No. 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard has been canceled due to a positive test within the Audubon program.
From Audubon AD and football coach Sean Birks: "The Audubon High School football team is pausing all practices and games until further notice. Due to the large net contact tracing casts we are cancelling Friday’s game at Coon Rapids-Bayard due to low roster numbers."
On Monday, the meeting between No. 2 CAM and No. 5 Fremont-Mills was canceled. Both CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard are looking for a new game on Friday.