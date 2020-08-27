(Audubon) -- Last year’s 8-man state runner-up will have plenty to replace, but they’ve also got plenty to build on.
KMAland No. 2 Audubon will open a new season on Friday night when they begin 8-Man District 8 play against Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. Before they begin the year, though, Coach Sean Birks says they’re still in the process of fine-tuning much of the scheme.
“We pride ourselves on being difficult to defend,” he said, “so some of that involves a lot of summer work with different formations, plays and things. That’s been a big challenge.”
What makes it even more of a challenge is replacing a strong nine-person senior class, led by KMAland 8-Man Offensive Player of the Year and quarterback Skyler Schultes. However, junior Gavin Smith has plenty of experience after throwing for 846 yards, rushing for 217 more and accounting for 25 offensive touchdowns.
“(Smith) is a great leader as a junior,” Birks said. “He’s very well-respected on the team. He’s a four-sport athlete and around these kids a lot.”
Smith will be one of a trio of well-experienced leaders along with twin seniors Ethan and Joel Klocke.
“We’ve got a small senior class of two people,” Birks said, “but they have been involved in the football program for four years. They’re well-respected leaders, and it’s nice to have those two to lean on.”
The rest of the team may not have as much experience, but Birks says the group collectively is one of their “biggest, deepest and smartest teams” he’s had the chance to coach.
They will put all of that to the test on Friday against the Spartans, which are coming off of a 4-5 season and bring back senior quarterback Tyler Petersen among several other skill players.
“I expect they will sling it around quite a bit,” Coach Birks said. “They have a Petersen at quarterback and (Trey) Petersen at receiver that is a dynamic athlete. There are other kids mixed in there, but they’ll be well-coached and physical. They’ll have a good game plan for us. They always do.”
The Wheelers won last year’s contest 48-6 and have taken three of the past four meetings between the two programs.
“We’ve got to establish our run game, but we can’t be scared to throw the ball,” Birks said of some keys to the game. “Gavin can stretch the field for us, and we can keep things balanced. Mix up the touches, throw the ball to different guys and get some experience for a lot of different guys right away. Just score before we can screw up.”
Jake Gillespie will be in Audubon on Friday evening, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. All of KMA’s coverage begins at 6:20 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Birks linked below.