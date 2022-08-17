(Audubon) -- Fresh off an appearance at the UNI Dome, the Audubon Wheelers are preparing for another season with high expectations.
The Wheelers finished 2021 with a 10-2 record and a loss to CAM in the 8-player state semifinals. This year, Audubon looks to build on that success despite needing to replace several key players.
“We have a lot of guys in some new spots at the varsity level, so there’s been a lot of growing pains early but there’s a lot of excitement,” Audubon head coach Sean Birks said.
Audubon only returns three starters from last year’s roster.
“This is probably our biggest rebuilding job yet,” Birks said. “We’re looking for some new guys in a lot of different spots. Quarterback is one of them and obviously the one that’s gonna get the most attention… but it’s not gonna be one group or one kid.”
Birks is tasked with filling the void of last year’s quarterback, Gavin Smith, who was one of the most prolific players in 8-player and was responsible for 56 of the 77 touchdowns that Audubon scored a season ago.
To reload on offense, the Wheelers will turn to three players as the primary ball handlers this year: quarterback Aaron Olsen, running back Evan Alt and receiver Manny Beisswenger.
“Those guys are built a little bit differently,” Birks said. “None of them are really built for 30 carries a game for an entire season. They’re smaller, quicker, so we’ll try to get them on the edges to try to hit a crease. We’re hoping that can get us some explosive plays because they have breakaway speed and they’re shifty in the open field.
Olsen, Alt and Beisswenger saw limited action in 2021 but will be relied upon heavily to make plays in the new-look Audubon offense.
“We hope to be more balanced,” Birks said. “We hope we can get 10 or 12 touches for all three of them as opposed to 30 touches for one guy.”
The roster turnover on defense won’t be as extreme as the offense, as Gavin Larsen returns for his senior season. Larsen led the team in tackles last season with 74, 45 of which were solo tackles.
“Larsen has been a returning starter two years in a row now,” Birks said. “He started as a sophomore and a junior and now he’s a senior. He’s the anchor for us at that middle linebacker spot.”
Up front, Cooper Nielsen will be back on the defensive line while Beisswenger will hold down the defensive secondary for the Wheelers.
With opponents like defending state champion CAM and 2021 state qualifier Fremont-Mills, Audubon will play one of the toughest schedules in 8-player this season.
“Our schedule is as deep and as tough as I’ve seen it in my 10 years [as coach],” Birks said. “There’s not a game where you can pencil in a ‘W’ for us.”
The first game on that schedule is a Week 0 date with Winfield-Mt. Union, a team that amassed a 4-4 record in 2021 but returns almost all of its playmakers from a season ago.
As a sophomore, Cam Buffington led the Wolves in passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and tackles, garnering looks from large college programs in the area.
“The biggest thing is [Winfield-Mt. Union] has a Division I recruit playing quarterback and middle linebacker,” Birks said. “In 8-man, those are guys who are usually in on a lot of tackles and in on a lot of plays.”
Both of Winfield-Mt. Union’s leading receivers are also back this season. Abram Edwards and Caleb Giese combined for over 1,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.
“[Buffington, Edwards and Giese] are three really big bodies and three really good athletes,” Birks said. “They spread you out and they do some tough things, so it’ll be a really good challenge for us out of the shoot.”
Martensdale-St. Mary’s will host the neutral site matchup between Audubon and Winfield-Mt. Union at 2 P.M. Saturday.
Listen to the full interview with Birks below.