(Audubon) -- The Audubon football team made a 302-mile road trip last week and left with a dominant win. Now they prepare for a 406-mile round-trip jaunt that could put them in the state semifinals for the second time in three years.
The Wheelers posted a 66-14 win over Montezuma, containing one of the state's best players -- Eddie Burgess -- while also putting the rest of the 8-Player field on notice.
"It was just a flat-out dominant effort from our guys," said Audubon Coach Sean Birks. "We hadn't seen four consistent quarters of that effort and execution all year."
Audubon started fast, scoring three touchdowns on their first six plays. The offensive success allowed the Wheelers' defense to get comfortable, holding Burgess to 204 yards on 46 plays while forcing two interceptions.
"The way the defense played was the key to the game," Birks said. "It was an all-out dominant effort. They were ready to prove they were a team to be reckoned with. Our guys expected to win, and it was on display Friday night. When we put it together, we are a scary bunch."
Quarterback Gavin Smith leads an explosive Audubon offense with 2,840 yards and 54 total touchdowns, including 343 yards and six scores against Montezuma.
"As a freshman and sophomore, he was the kid we brought in to throw the ball," Birks said. "But he's gotten bigger, stronger and faster."
Carter Andreasen has stepped up in the ground game with 712 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while Braeden Wessell, Matthew Beisswenger and Garrett Christensen are Smith's favorite pass-catchers.
"Gavin would be the first to tell you he couldn't do it without the guys around him," Birks said. "We pride ourselves on being physical."
The Wheelers are on the brink of a second state semifinal appearance in the last three years. They were a state runner-up in 2019 and reached the state quarterfinals last year, falling to eventual state champion Remsen, St. Marys, after surrendering a 27-7 lead.
This year, Audubon (9-1) gets WACO (10-0) with a trip to Cedar Falls at stake. The Warriors reached the quarterfinals with a dominant 50-8 win over Martensdale-St. Marys.
"Every time I talk to someone about them, I keep saying the word physical," Birks said. "They are physical as heck. They run the ball at you and do it in a variety of ways."
Junior Simeon Reichenbach leads the Warriors' rushing attack with 1,255 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.
"The film jumps out with how fundamental, well-coached and physical they are," Birks said. "Last Friday night, there was no doubt we were the more physical team. This Friday, there's going to be two physical teams going at it. There will be some pads popping."
Birks expects Friday's game to come down to the trenches.
"It's going to be who can control the line of scrimmage," Birks said. "The surge at the line of scrimmage is going to be the difference-maker."
You can hear live play-by-play of the contest Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore. The full interview with Birks is available below.