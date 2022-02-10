(Audubon) -- The Audubon girls are well-tested heading into Thursday's Class 1A regional opener against Riverside.
"I think we are playing best ball lately," said Coach Darran Miller. "We've played some good competition. We've come on the short end of a few of those games, but we've been right with those good teams and played well."
The Wheelers (14-8) have suffered four losses since January 6th. Those defeats occurred at the hands of Underwood, Treynor, Exira-EHK and CAM -- four teams with a combined record of 71-9 -- by a combined 14 points.
Miller hopes his team used those close losses as opportunities to learn.
"If we put our minds to it and play well, we can play with anybody," he said. "Whatever the game plan may be, we've done well with it. Even though we lost, there is still positive momentum as we proceed into the season."
Aleah Hermansen and Jaci Christensen lead a Wheelers' offense that ranks 24th out of the 124 Class 1A teams.
Hermansen -- a Dordt commit -- averages 18.0 points per game. She also shoots 40.3% from the field and 36.6% from deep. Christensen -- an Iowa Central commit -- controls the paint for Audubon with 12.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest.
The combo provides the Wheelers with one of the most potent inside-out threats in KMAland.
"We have seen every kind of defense known to basketball," Miller said. "That's prepared us for the postseason. When Jaci scores inside, it gives the other girls wide-open looks, and Aleah is a good facilitator. It's important for us to get those two going."
The Wheelers have other weapons, too. Audrey Jensen, Kate Tessman and Sienna Albertsen also contribute to Audubon's offense.
"We have girls stepping up," Coach Miller said. "The beauty of our team is that it's been a different girl each night. It's been good to see."
The Wheelers beat Riverside on December 14th (42-25) and January 24th (58-32).
While the previous results are in their favor, Coach Miller says the message to his team has been: don't overlook the Bulldogs.
"You got to respect the fact they've gotten better," he said. "They are playing with confidence. At this point in the season, the records are 0-0. They have improved greatly on both sides of the court, so we need to be ready to play. They will give us our best shot."
Check out the full interview with Coach Miller below.