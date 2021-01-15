(Audubon) -- The Audubon girls basketball team is currently 6-5 after an 0-4 start and appears to have turned a corner.
It was a tough opening slate for the Wheelers, who faced then state-ranked AHSTW, along with defeats at the hands of Treynor, South Central Calhoun and Underwood.
"The number one thing is that we couldn't keep our heads down," Coach Darran Miller said. "We knew those first four games were going to be tough. We just had to keep our head down. We persevered through those games and learned what we can and cannot do as a team."
Since their sluggish start, the Wheelers have rattled off victories over Tri-Center, Boyer Valley, Riverside, Ar-We-Va, Missouri Valley and AHSTW.
Their latest triumph -- a 52-49 win over AHSTW on Tuesday -- avenged their December 1st hiccup.
"We played well enough to win," Miller said.
Jaci Christensen shined for the Wheelers in that victory, posting 24 points on 9/16 shooting.
"She was able to hit some good mid-range shots and made her free-throws coming down the stretch," he said.
Christensen is currently averaging 14.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and has provided a nice combo with Aleah Hermansen, who leads the Wheelers with 16.1 points. Hermansen is also contributing 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game.
Hermansen and Christensen are an unlikely, but efficient, duo.
"Aleah has the ability to get the basket," Miller said. "That helps her teammates get open when she drives. Jaci -- a post player -- knows how to use her body and can step out and shoot the three when needed. What's most impressive about her is her mid-range game. They both bring contrasting styles, which is good."
Johanna Sauers has also had a strong post presence with 5.9 rebounds per game while Kaitlyn Nielsen and Sienna Albertsen have also been key contributors.
Despite winning six of their last seven, the Wheelers intend to shore up their defense.
"We have three games coming that teams are going to put a lot of pressure on us. We have to make stops when we need to," Miller said.
The Wheelers are on the brink of a tough four-game stretch that will feature three state-ranked opponents, beginning on Saturday with Exira-EHK, followed by bouts with Treynor on Tuesday and Underwood next Friday.
Exira-EHK is currently 11-0 on the season and ranked No. 7 in Class 1A. Coach Miller is well-aware that Saturday's game poses a nice test for his team, and an opportunity to measure themselves.
"We are going to have to play really well," Miller said. "You can't stop a good team, but hopefully we can make it hard for them to score. It's a huge task for us, but we are ready for the challenge."
The complete interview with Coach Miller can be heard below.