(Audubon) -- In their fifth game of the season this past Friday, Audubon football may have found the breakthrough they were looking for.
The KMAland No. 8 Wheelers (2-3 overall, 2-0 8-Player District 10) cruised to a 64-30 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in week four.
“Offensively, we put up points on every drive in the first half,” Audubon head coach Sean Birks said. “We settled in defensively (after the first two drives), and then we went into the second half, got a stop and a score. That got the running clock rolling, and it was cruise control from then on. It was a big district win for us over a pretty good Exira/EHK group.”
The dominant win came just one week after a 44-0 loss to Fremont-Mills — a loss that could end up representing a turning point for the better this season.
“We knew they weren’t going to be quite as big or physical as F-M,” Birks said, “but nobody is. We played a really good schedule, and we knew that. We basically just need to go 1-0 each and every Friday from here on. Get back to being more physical and playing Wheeler football, and I think we did that on Friday night.”
A big part of playing Wheeler football this season will mean getting plenty from another star quarterback. Sophomore Aaron Olsen has been terrific on the ground with 542 yards and 12 touchdowns while also throwing for 248 yards and three scores.
“(Early on) he wasn’t totally comfortable with our system, and he didn’t have a lot of varsity reps,” Birks said. “Three out of our first four, it would have been tough no matter who our quarterback was. We knew what we were facing when we signed up for a Week 0 game, but Aaron is playing more now like a junior than a freshman.
“You’re seeing him develop mentally and physically. The game is starting to slow down a bit. He was the fastest kid on our team last August before he spent a single day in high school. We know he’s got breakaway speed, but it’s just a matter of getting the mental side of things. He’s starting to throw it and putting all those things together.”
Audubon faces yet another stiff challenge this week when they travel to Anita to meet KMAland No. 6 CAM (2-2, 1-1).
“They’re the state champs and district champs until someone dethrones them,” Birks said. “CAM didn’t lose as much as people thought. They have a lot of kids behind (last year’s seniors). You look at some of the kids on the offensive line that are back and some of the kids that play defense for them. They have some nice pieces with experience, and they blew a lot of people out (last year). Their younger kids got a lot of experience playing in those games.”
The Cougars may lead KMAland in dramatic finishes to games with contests against Fremont-Mills, West Harrison and East Mills that came right down to the final possession. Those three games were decided by a combined 10 points.
“They have a really good culture there,” Birks added. “We know them pretty well. They’re going to be physical, well-coached and they’re a little more multiple this year. They can throw it and run it. They’ll give us a lot to prepare for. That’s for sure.”
To Birks’ point, sophomore Chase Spieker has already thrown for 697 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Sam Foreman is his top target with 35 grabs for 536 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, juniors Austin Williams (285 yards, 6 TD) and Brody Paulsen (157 yards, TD) have led the way on the ground.
“Each and every day, no matter who we’re playing against, penalties and turnovers are huge for us,” Birks said. “Against Southeast Warren (in week one), we had about 100 yards of penalties. We’ve only forced one turnover going into Friday night. If we’re not going to take the ball away, we have to be dang sure we’re not giving it away. Don’t make silly mistakes or put ourselves in holes against a quality team like CAM. Penalties and turnovers will be (key).”
Tom Moore will be in Anita for Audubon/CAM on Friday evening for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the Week 5 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Birks below.