(Audubon) -- The Audubon Wheelers have survived round one of the 8-player playoffs and now face off against the Radio Iowa regular season, top-ranked Montezuma Braves.
In round one, the Wheelers (9-1), after falling behind in the first quarter against Stanton-Essex, quickly turned things around the final three quarters, outscoring the Vikings 48-6, and walked away with a 55-20 win.
"We were bigger them in a lot of spots, we had some more experience in them in some spots, but they threw everything they had at us, and they were in it for quite a while," Head Coach Sean Birks said. "Proud of our guys for staying with it, extending the lead when we needed to in the third quarter, and putting it away in the fourth quarter. But Stanton gave us a really good fight."
Senior quarterback Gavin Smith led the Wheelers offensively, totaling five rushing touchdowns and 259 yards on the ground. He topped it off by going 4/6 passing for 105 yards.
"You could tell from early on he was going to be a really good football player, he's got the genetics to do it, the brain power to do it, the physicality to do it, you know he has all the characteristics you want," Birks said. "It's like having another coach on the field, he knows exactly what we need to run, a lot of times he's putting us in the right place, he's flipping plays, and defensively he's putting guys in the right coverages."
Smith has now amassed 48 total touchdowns, good for 4th in the state, and has led the Wheelers to average 53.2 points per game, good for 6th in Iowa 8-player.
However, Smith hasn't been the only player on the team who stepped up in recent weeks. In addition, the defense, more specifically the defensive line, has drastically improved as the season progressed.
"Garrett Christensen and Cooper Nielsen, they've done a really nice job, and Joey Schramm is back in at nose guard for us," Birks said. "Joey we knew was going to be a big part coming in, but those two defensive ends have really taken the next step. Christensen had multiple sacks Friday night in some big spots, and he's really come into his own. Cooper is a kid that quietly goes about his business, but he's pretty darn impressive as well."
Christensen, Schramm, and Nielsen have combined for 22 of the Wheelers' 26 sacks this season. Audubon finds themselves ranked 11th in 8-player in points allowed per game, averaging 21.7, still good for a 31.7 point differential. That pressure has also allowed the Wheelers to force 12 interceptions this season, including four from Smith.
However, Birks still believes there are areas that the Wheelers can improve, including shoring up the offense and finding ways to enhance their early-game play.
"We just got to find a way to come out of the gate stronger, we've had a lot of games where we've allowed the first and or second touchdown, and we've dug ourselves holes," Birks said. "When you look at the final scores, it looks like we've won comfortably a lot, but there's been a lot of games where it's been tight in the first quarter and the first half, and we've trailed early in games."
This season, the Wheelers' lone loss to the CAM Cougars started very slow, giving up two turnovers on their first two drives. Thus, creating a hole from where even 42 points couldn't bring them back.
This will be key against an undefeated Montezuma team that, similar to the Wheelers, have been relentless in scoring points averaging 51 a game, mostly thanks to their stud quarterback Eddie Burgess.
"Eddie has over 200 touchdowns in his career in between rushing and passing, and he's just a phenomenal athlete," Birks said. "Anytime you got a quarterback with his frame, you know he's going to be able to take some hits. We've seen teams that mix things up, we've seen teams that try to zone them, try to man them, try to pressure them, run odd fronts or even fronts, they've tried everything with not much luck. They're just explosive this year, just like they were last year."
The senior quarterback has totaled over 3,100 total yards this season, with 27 passing touchdowns combined with 25 rushing touchdowns. Burgess also has three top targets who have all totaled over 400 yards receiving, including Masin Shearer, Owen Cook, and Connor Van Zee.
Birks says his Wheelers will need to dominate in the trenches and control the line of scrimmage.
"Control the line of scrimmage, I think that's always big for us when we're trying to establish our run game, but for them too," Birks said. "If they can establish the run game, then it really sets up the play action, the RPO, they can start to sneak over the top in the pass game, so we need to control the line of scrimmage. Obviously, we need to limit penalties, and there's been some weeks where the penalties have bit us at times, so we need to play clean football."
The Wheelers and Braves face off at 7:00 Friday. Shane Rowlands will be in Montezuma providing updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show as part of KMA's Friday Night Football Coverage, which will run from 6:20 p.m. until midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Sean Birks below.