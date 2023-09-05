(Audubon) – The Audubon football team picked up a key district win last week and will step back out of the district this week for a rivalry matchup.
The Wheelers (1-1) held on for a 28-24 win over Colo-Nesco last week to bounce back from a opening-week loss to CAM.
"I was impressed the way we got off the bus ready to play," said Audubon Head Coach Sean Birks. "Week one against CAM, we opened up with five-straight three-and-outs and then two turnovers. Seven empty drives to start the season is not great but give credit to CAM that night. We came out Friday night with four first-half possessions and scored three touchdowns. I like the way we got off to a hot start, and I liked the way we bounced back."
Junior Quarterback Aaron Olsen has led the way on offense early on for Audubon, as he’s accounted for just over 77% of their total offense. Even with defenses keying on him, Olsen was able to rack up 207 yards on the ground and another 80 through the air last week.
"Our team is getting better at blocking, but we're nowhere near where we need to be," said Birks. "I'm excited because we felt like we didn't block very well Friday night -- we weren't as physical as we probably should have been -- and yet he still had 200-plus yards and threw for almost 100 more. I think there's a lot out there that we can still achieve. We have a lot of room for improvement still."
One bright spot early on for the Wheelers has been the play of their special teams, which has blocked two punts and scored two touchdowns on returns.
"I think our district is going to be really tight, and it's going to come down to all three phases working well," said Birks. "Honestly on Friday night, I think special teams you could say was the difference in us getting a victory. In a four-point game with a punt block and a kick return touchdown, there's no doubt it played a big role."
Up next, Audubon steps back out of the district for a matchup with Exira-EHK. The Spartans are 1-1 following a 44-14 win over Stanton-Essex last week.
"It was two pretty different scouting reports when we watched Stanton versus when we watched Ar-We-Va, so they have a lot of different things out there," said Birks. "Obviously, the key is (Jameson) Kilworth. They do some things similar to us where they spread you out and make you take on blocks one-on-one and get off blocks. They make you tackle one-on-one, and if you don't, they've had some explosive plays in both the run game and pass game."
Craig Parmley will be providing reports on KMA Friday night from the Audubon/Exira-EHK matchup. You can catch all of our coverage from 6:20-midnight Friday on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
You can hear the full interview with Birks below.