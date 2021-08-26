(Audubon) -- One of the preseason darlings of 8-Player action opens the season on Friday against a new opponent.
"This time of the year is always exciting," Audubon head coach Sean Birks told KMA Sports. "It's good to get back into the habit. The fall flies by, so we are going to cherish, enjoy and stay in the moment."
The KMA No. 2 and Radio Iowa No. 4 Wheelers have reasons to be excited -- and motivated -- after last year's season ended with a state quarterfinal loss to eventual state champion Remsen, St. Mary's, leaving a sour taste in their mouth heading into 2021.
"The Remsen, St. Mary's game didn't sit well," Birks said. "We feel we were one of the top four teams in the state and had a chance to play in the dome ripped away from us. The guys know how close we were last year, so that helps. We know the opportunities are there, but we got to earn it. It's going to be a challenge."
Senior Gavin Smith is back after an impressive junior season. Smith, a member of the 2020-21 KMAland All-Everything Team, threw for 1,002 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,357 yards and 27 scores.
"Gavin opens up a lot for us," Birks said. "He's a true dual-threat quarterback with the size, frame and speed to do both of those. He can make all the plays in the playbook. His knowledge of the game is right in there with his ability."
Smith isn't the only weapon the Wheelers have, though.
Senior Braden Wessell should see an increased role, along with Matthew Beisswenger, Jackson Deist, Carter Andreasen and Garrett Christensen.
"We've got some different guys," Birks said. "If you load the box up, we can go over the top and throw it. If you keep the box loose and are scared of the big play, we will take five, six or seven yards a chunk and keep moving the sticks."
The Wheelers' versatile offense will be on display Friday night when they trek to Southeast Warren. The season opener will be Audubon's 868th game in program history, according to BCMoore's Iowa Scores Project, but none of those matchups have ever been against the Warhawks. Birks feels Southeast Warren will be a good gauge for his team before heading into Class 8-Player District 10 action, which should be a gauntlet with CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Woodbine, Exira-EHK, West Harrison and Boyer Valley.
"It was a good match," Birks said. "They wanted to play us, and we wanted to play them. The big thing for us is branching out and testing ourselves in non-district play."
The Warhawks are 26-6 since moving down to 8-Player action in 2018
"They graduated quite a bit," Birks said. "We don't have the film on them. There are going to be a lot of adjustments on the fly. It will be a good test for us. They can go under the gun, go under center or go spread, so it does a good job getting us ready for other teams throughout the year."
The Wheelers aren't afraid to put points on the board, but they would like to prevent Southeast Warren from doing so.
"We've got to get some stops," Birks said. "If we get into a track meet, anything can happen. We got to keep them from being explosive. The team that gets more stops and turnovers will probably be victorious on Friday night. On the flip side, we have to be explosive in our own right and get big plays when we can."
Jeff Morrison will be in Lacona on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Birks.