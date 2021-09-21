(Audubon) -- The top two 8-player teams in KMAland will lock horns Friday night in Audubon.
The Wheelers (4-0) are set to host CAM (4-0) in a game that will feature two explosive offenses and some stout defense. Audubon is coming off of a 56-7 win over Exira/EHK last week.
"I think we learned how to sustain drives a little bit better," said Audubon Head Coach Sean Birks. "I know we want to be explosive, but some teams are going to do a good job of taking that away. We had one one-play scoring drive, but everything else was multiple plays. We didn't have to convert a ton of third and fourth downs, but we had to keep moving the sticks and accept the three and four yard gains at times."
The Wheelers boast the 15th-highest scoring offense in 8-player at 51.5 points per game, while their defense sits at 9th in the state at 15.5 points per game. Birks says the special teams has been equally impressive.
"We've got a weapon in Matthew Beisswenger," said Birks. "He's kicking a lot of touchbacks and punting really well, as well. We've had multiple games -- not Friday because our strategy was different -- but the two weeks before that where our opponent didn't have a single kick return yard or punt return yard. When you're taking that aspect of the game and then on the flip side, we've been dangerous. We took a kick back in week three and a punt back in week four. When you add in the fact that we're not allowing return yards, while we're getting return yards ourselves, that hidden yardage is really big."
When it comes to CAM, it starts with Lane Spieker. The senior do-it-all player leads all of 8-player with 1,169 all-purpose yards and is the only player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in the state.
"I don't think there's an athlete in 8-player, even going years back, that we've scouted against that has his combination of speed, strength, intelligence and physicality," said Birks. "He just knows where to be at all times. He's a really smart kid and a super athletic kid and a multi-sport kid. It obviously starts with him, but what I think gets underrated is the size of their guys up front. They're big and physical up front. The other thing is they have three or four other skill guys that are capable of leading a team if he wasn't on it."
To try and slow down CAM's explosiveness, Birks says it starts with keeping things in front.
"I think we've got to swarm to the ball, but not over pursue," said Birks. "That's the big challenge this week. If you try to tackle (Spieker) one-on-one in space with a full head of steam, you're going to lose that battle a lot. We've got to contain him. Just like teams try to do to us, limit the explosive plays. There might be a time where we have to give up a five, six, seven or eight yard play to live to see another play, rather than allow the big home run play."
