(Audubon) -- The rest of the state is learning more and more about this year’s Audubon team by the week. For the Wheelers, they already knew.
“Our kids have been confident with what we’ve got all year,” Wheelers coach Sean Birks said. “We didn’t get as many varsity looks on Friday night and not as much experience, but our kids have played confident anyway.”
The Wheelers (8-0) jumped out early and added on late in a 28-6 triumph over Newell-Fonda last Friday evening. They relied heavily on their ground game, turning to junior quarterback Gavin Smith for 37 carries, 255 yards and three touchdowns. More than anything, though, they relied on their physicality.
“We were the more physical team for four quarters,” Birks said. “That’s something we can hang our hats on and build confidence from against a team like that. We took a major step forward last week.”
While Audubon missed their two most important regular season games — against Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine — due to COVID-19 issues, they haven’t seemed to miss a beat. In fact, the two weeks off might actually have the Wheelers more prepared for what’s ahead than last year when they were the state runner-up.
“(Last year) was a grind,” Birks said. “This year, playing off and on, we are pretty darn healthy. There have been some bumps and bruises, but we’re really fresh.”
That’s great news for the Wheelers, too, considering yet another matchup with Remsen, St. Mary’s (9-0) awaits them in the 8-man state quarterfinals. This marks the fifth meeting between the two teams since the beginning of the 2017 season.
Remsen, St. Mary’s won in November of 2017 before Audubon won in August 2018. The Hawks answered with a win last August, but the Wheelers got the ultimate revenge with a thrilling win in last year’s state semifinals. With all of that history, it’s starting to become old hat for Coach Birks and staff when it comes to preparing for RSM.
“We’re familiar with them, their personnel and coaching staff,” Birks said. “We’re familiar with what they want to do. We’ve seen the kids in person, and 100 percent of the touches and carries in the Dome game last year are back.”
Among those are quarterbacks Blaine Harpenau and Jaxon Bunkers, running back Jeremy Koenck and leading receivers Damen Brownmiller and Austin Jensen.
“They’ve got quality players all throughout their lineup,” Birks added. “They’re physical up front. They’re going to man you up and challenge you. Press you and try to run stride for stride and flow to the ball. They want to get you to go sideways, cut you off and then swarm to the ball.
“They’re athletic, physical, well-coached and everything you’d expect them to be in this type of game. We’ve got our hands full. Whoever wins Friday night is definitely going to earn their trip to the Dome.”
With the high quality matchup, Coach Birks feels Audubon will need to do all the little things that winning teams do and avoid the little things losing teams do.
“It’s simple and cliche,” he said. “Limit penalties and turnovers. Those are drive killers. If you get in 1st and 20 or 2nd and 18 against a team this good, you’re asking for it. If you’ve got a chance to score and fail it’s just like a turnover.
“They’re going to make you grind out drives like we make teams do. Maybe there’s a chance to be more explosive since they’re so aggressive, but they’re really good at it. Good at getting you into 2nd and 12 and 3rd and 13. If you’ve got a seam, you’ve got to hit it. Turnovers, penalties and explosive plays will play a big part.”
KMA Sports will have coverage from Audubon at Remsen, St. Mary’s on Friday evening. Follow Jake Gillespie on Twitter @jgillespie07. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Birks below.