(Audubon) -- The Audubon softball team heads into postseason play with an 11-13 record. However, the Wheelers are a few bounces away from a more favorable record.
"We've had an up and down season," said Coach Eric Borkowski. "Our conference (the Western Iowa Conference) is very tough. It's great to see we've competed with some of the top teams in the conference. Our losses have been very close. Hopefully, we can be on the upper end of those close games in the postseason."
Seven of the Wheelers' losses came by only one run, so Coach Borkowski's team knows how to play close games. It's just a matter of finishing.
"We had a chance to take a lead (late) in a lot of those games," he said. "And we didn't get the timely hits. The girls need to be more confident at the plate. I think they have, but we have to get that timely hit when we get the opportunity."
The Wheelers hit .268 as a team and have posted 162 runs in 24 games. Senior Victoria Asmus leads their offense with a .381/.451/.413 line and 19 RBI, while Jordan Porsch has driven in a team-high 20 RBI.
Mattie Nielsen (.297/.365/.422, 11 RBI), Kylee Hartl (.274/.337/.438, 14 RBI), Alexis Obermeier (.263/.400/.263, 6 RBI), Jordan Mulford (.262/.318/.262, 8 RBI), Addie Hocker (.260/.360/.301, 13 RBI), Kali Irlmeier (.253/.349/.320, 14 RBI), Michelle Brooks (.211/.278/.310, 12 RBI) and Hannah Thygesen (.184/.340/.276, 13 RBI) have also contributed to a steady Audubon offense.
The Wheelers have been strikeout prone sometimes, with an average of just under six per game. However, Borkowski says that number speaks to their aggressive approach at the dish.
"One through nine, we have a solid lineup," he said. "The girls have struck out a bit, but it's not like they're looking. They're battling and fighting things off. We're battling at the plate as the night goes on. That's the biggest thing for me."
Irlmeier and Obermeier have provided Audubon with a solid 1-2 punch in the circle. Obermeier has thrown 77 2/3 innings with a 4-10 record, 3.06 ERA and 92 strikeouts, while Irlmeier bodes a 7-3 record, 1.84 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings.
"Both girls have different pitches and movements," Borkowski said. "It's great to have because it throws teams off. We keep telling them that if they continue to give up two or three earned runs, we're going to find a way to win ball games."
Audubon begins Class 1A Region 2 action on Friday night against West Harrison. The Hawkeyes are in the middle of a rebuilding year. They enter the postseason at 1-20, but as the cliche goes, everyone is 0-0 now.
"I know they have some good hitters," Borkowski said. "Hopefully, we come ready to go."
Survive and advance is the name of the game in the postseason. To do that, Borkowski feels his team needs to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them on the offensive side.
"We have to be confident at the plate," he said. "See the ball. Hit the ball hard."
Check out the full interview with Coach Borkowski below.