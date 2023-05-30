(Audubon) -- Audubon softball put together a strong first week of the 2023 season. Now, they hope to build off that.
The Wheelers started the year with a loss to Earlham but then rattled off three consecutive wins over AHSTW, Riverside and Treynor.
"I'm pleased and happy with how we played," Audubon head coach Eric Borkowski said. "I wasn't sure how we would do hitting-wise, but I'm not worried about that."
The Wheelers latest win -- a 6-4 win over Treynor -- could play a major role in how the Western Iowa Conference standings ultimately shake out.
"They had a lot of confidence at the plate," Borkowski said. "I just kept telling them to be patient, and their pitch will come. They finally came, and we stayed patient at the plate. We got (their pitcher) tired. It was an all-around great game by both teams."
The confidence is understandably high for the Wheelers after their 3-1 start.
"With playing a very good Treynor team, beating them at home was huge for our girls," Borkowski said. "Everybody is getting along. That's awesome. Hopefully, that continues."
The Wheelers returned all but two starters from last year's 12-14 season.
"Going in, I thought our defense would be solid," Borkowski said. "We moved people around and had a look at what we had. (Offensively) we didn't get that timely hit in other seasons. Right now, we're getting that timely hit, being patient and seeing pitches."
Kali Irlmeier leads Audubon's offense with a .500 average and three RBI. Michelle Brooks, Jordan Porsch, Kylee Hartl, Mattie Nielsen, Addie Hocker, Anna Larsen, Jordan Mulford and Alexis Mulford have also contributed to the Wheelers' offense.
Audubon's defense relies on two pitchers: Obermeier (3-0, 1.40 ERA, 33 Ks) and Irlmeier (0-1, 4.67 ERA, 7 Ks).
"I feel confident in (the pitching) situation," Borkowski said. "We'll continue to go back and forth."
The Wheelers have another busy week ahead. They face Underwood Tuesday, followed by games with Coon Rapids-Bayard (Thursday) and Missouri Valley (Friday).
"We'll keep fighting hard at the plate and doing what we need to do everywhere else," Borkowski said. "Competing is our biggest thing. If you compete every night, good things happen as the season goes."
Hear more with Coach Borkowski below.