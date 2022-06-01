(Audubon) -- Audubon multi-sport star Gavin Smith will continue his athletic career at Central College next year, where he will play football and run track.
"I'm excited," Smith said. "I know this is a great opportunity to play sports I love to play and meet new people."
Smith starred in football, basketball, baseball and track at Audubon and didn't have much reservation about doing multiple sports in college.
"I've done a sport the whole time I've been in high school," he said. "I wanted to stay busy. Central will keep me busy and in shape. To keep doing that is something that factored into why I wanted to do both."
Smith -- a state medalist hurdler -- says his decision to run track in college centers around bettering himself in football.
"Track coaches know what they are talking about," he said. "They can help me with speed. And they have workouts that will help strengthen me. Learning how to be faster will really help in football."
Smith had his share of schools to choose from, but he selected Central because of his familiarity with the program. His older brother, Trevor, played football at Central, so the younger Smith knew what to expect.
"That helped," Gavin said. "I went to his games, and I've been around Pella. I'm familiar with the campus and how stuff works."
Central's young and innovative coaching staff also appealed to Smith.
"They're relatable and easy to get along with," he said. "That will help me a lot. There were other schools, but it came down to being familiar with Central and the coaches being relatable."
Smith established himself as one of 8-player's most electric quarterbacks last season with 3,069 total yards and 56 touchdowns. However, Smith's future appears to be at either running back, wide receiver or defensive back.
"I could play some QB, but it's a lot different than what I did in 8-man," he said. "I was basically a running back here (at Audubon) playing quarterback."
Regardless of position, Smith welcomes the opportunity to grow.
"I want to get better," he said. "I like to learn stuff, and these coaches know what they're talking about."
Smith plans to study business at Central. Check out the full interview below.